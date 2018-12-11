Fawad starrer ‘Maula Jatt’ to be first Pakistani film to get same release date in China

Web Desk: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is all set to get release next year on Eidul Fitr as the team recently made the announcement that the film will be hitting screens in 2019.

The recent report, following the lead is it will also be the first film from the subcontinent to get the same date release in China with its domestic release in Pakistan, state a press release.

oh yes ! https://t.co/GOw0gR7ycx — The Legend of Maula Jatt (@MaulaJattMovie) December 7, 2018

Earlier, only few big studio backed projects from Hollywood have been succeed to achieve such mainstream release in China.

Even the most commercial Bollywood movies like Dangal, Secret, Superstar even Bahubali have been released in China after months or a year later after their domestic and international screening.