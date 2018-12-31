Finance minister reviews progress of work on economic zones

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Finance Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the progress of work on different economic zones in the country.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar was also present on the occasion.

The meeting during the progress review, extended special consideration to economic zones in Baluchistan province including Hub.

The meeting decided that Ministry of Planning Development and Reform will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for the zones which aim to promote economic activities throughout the country. As for requirement of electricity, the Power Division will look after all necessary matters. Senior officials from the ministries concerned attended the meeting.—APP