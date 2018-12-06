Finance Minister reviews progress on FATF Action Plan

Finance Minister Asad Umar has directed that the internal action plans with specific timelines on implementation of FATF Action Plan should be put in place immediately and shared with Financial Monitoring Unit.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on FATF Action Plan.

The meeting was attended by Executive Directors from SBP and SECP, Director General FMU, Legal Adviser-FMU and other senior officials.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the progress on actions taken by them towards implementation of FATF Action Plan.