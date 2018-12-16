Finch retires hurt as Australia build lead over India

PERTH: Aaron Finch retired hurt after being struck on the finger as Australia built a 76-run lead over India at tea in the second Test in Perth on Sunday after Virat Kohli struck a superb century.

In reply to Australia’s first innings 326, India were bowled out for 283 despite their skipper’s best efforts with a sublime 123.

Australia were 33 without loss in their second innings at the interval, an overall lead of 76.

Marcus Harris, who was hit a fearsome blow on the helmet by Jasprit Bumrah, was not out seven but lost opening partner Finch who left the field after being struck on his right hand by Mohammed Shami with what proved to be the last ball before tea. He was on 25 at the time.

Television pictures showed hin getting into a car and being taken to hospital.

Harris was also struck, on four, when he tried to take evasive action against a short-pitched delivery from Bumrah and was hit just above the peak of the helmet.

Play was delayed for several minutes as he was examined by medical staff, but was able to bat on.

India lost their last five wickets for 35 runs after Kohli made his 25th Test century to provide the backbone of their reply.

Nathan Lyon was the best of the Australian bowlers, taking 5-67, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed two wickets each.

Kohli became the second-fastest player to reach 25 Test centuries in terms of innings, behind only Don Bradman, in making 123.

He also joined Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indian batsmen to have scored six Test centuries in Australia, and became the first Test centurion at the new venue.

Kohli, who came to the crease with India struggling at eight for two, reached triple figures in classical fashion, driving Starc straight down the ground for four.

The often-animated batsman showed little emotion, instead pointing to his bat and clearly indicating he was letting his bat do the talking.

Two overs later he lifted Hazlewood over slips for six.

His innings came to a controversial end when he was caught at second slip by a diving Peter Handscomb from the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Kohli was given out by the on-field umpires but believed it had not carried. However, the decision stood after it was reviewed by third umpire Nigel Llong.

His dismissal triggered a late collapse, despite some aggressive blows by Rishabh Pant, who made 36.

India made a bad start to the day when Ajinkya Rahane (51) fell in the first over to Lyon, ending a 91-run stand with Kohli. —AFP