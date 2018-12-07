FIR registered in Clifton police station after woman attacked by dog

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was filed at Karachi’s Clifton police station against a dog’s owner for attempted murder on the complaint of a woman.

According to sources, a woman was attack by her neighbour’s pit bull in Clifton house No 26, leaving her with wounds on her legs, face and arms.

Soon after the incident, the woman lodged an FIR against the dog’s owner at the Clifton police station. The owner fled but his dog was taken into custody and the police started further probe.

-PPI