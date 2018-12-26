FM Qureshi arrives in Moscow on final leg of a four-nation tour

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Moscow, on final leg of his four-nation tour.

He will meet his Russian counterpart today to discuss Afghan issue.

Earlier, taking to APP in Beijing the Foreign Minister said all regional countries have appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He said I have so far visited Afghanistan, Iran and China during my regional outreach and all these countries have endorsed our efforts for resolution of Afghan issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the regional countries supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said the Chinese side acknowledged Pakistan’s role and assured their complete support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said he held consultations with leaders of Afghanistan, Iran and China and discussed new alliances and developments in Afghanistan and presented our point of view.