FM Qureshi condemns terrorist attack in Chabahar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has strongly condemned terrorist car bomb attack on a police headquarters in the Iranian southeastern city of Chabahar.

In a statement he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

He also called for coordinated and joint efforts for peace and stability in the region. Qureshi said Pakistan has always condemned terrorism at all forums adding that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Two policemen were martyred and as many as 43 people were injured in the Thursday terrorist suicide attack on a police headquarters in southeastern Chabahar port in Sistan-Balouchestan Province.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in a tweet message had also condemned the terrorist attack.—NNI