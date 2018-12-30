FM Qureshi in Qatar on day-long visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived in Qatar on one day official visit.

At the airport, he was received by high officials of the Qatri Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Doha.

During the visit, Qureshi will hold meetings with top leadership of Qatar including Prime Minister and Vice Prime Minister.

During the meetings they will exchange views about Afghan reconciliation process, bilateral relations and other important regional and global issues.— Radio Pakistan