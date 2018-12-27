FM Qureshi terms his four-nation visit ‘shuttle diplomacy’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed his tour of the four countries as a perfect example of Shuttle Diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to building a strong, connected and prosperous neighbourhood.

In a tweet message on Thursday morning, he carried out extensive shuttle diplomacy to reach out to regional partners in order to foster greater understanding and cooperation between all stakeholders on regional peace and security with a focus on promoting the ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.—INP