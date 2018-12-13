Former France star Giresse named Tunisia coach

TUNIS: Former France and Bordeaux star Alain Giresse has been appointed head coach of Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) participants Tunisia, the Tunisian football federation (FTF) announced Thursday.

Giresse, a renowned playmaker in his 1970-1980s heyday, signed an 18-month deal which sees the 66-year-old replace Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti.

Tunisia have been without a head coach since Benzarti was sacked at the end of October following only three months in charge.

Giresse, who earned 47 caps for France, has worked as a coach primarily with African sides.

He was previously the coach of Gabon (2006-2010), Mali (2010-2012) and Senegal (2013-2015).

Giresse returned to coach Mali between 2015 and 2017 but resigned when the Africans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tunisia’s poor showing in Russia means fans will be expecting more from the Eagles of Carthage in the upcoming CAN tournament.

The hosts have still to be announced after Cameroon was stripped of the right due to delays in preparing for the continental showpiece. —AFP