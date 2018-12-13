Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI; meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Former senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Shaukat Basra Thursday joined Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and resolved to play his full role to carry forward the manifesto of the party.

Basra, who formally announced his decision to join the ruling party in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office, said that he had been impressed by the vision of Imran Khan and his party.

The prime minister expressed pleasure over inclusion of Basra in the party and lauded his role in national politics.

He hoped that Shaukat Basra would keep up his political services from the PTI’s platform even more effectively.

In his remarks, Basra said he had joined the PTI not for any party ticket or office rather after getting impressed by Imran Khan and PTI’s vision.