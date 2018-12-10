Friendship with China cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed friendship with China the “cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy”.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers agreed to further strengthen their bilateral relations and make joint efforts for the resolution of problems faced by the region.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction over strategic-level talks with China, and lauded the country’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He stressed the importance of early establishment of special economic zones under the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The Chinese diplomat assured Qureshi of extended cooperation with Pakistan in economic development and poverty alleviation.—INP