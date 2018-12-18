Galaxy S10 can charge other smartphone wirelessly

Web Desk: Company who gives more innovative and helpful feature can win the market globally. Samsung is taking up a lot of experiment stuff that Android phone makers like Huawei and Xiaomic have been offering lately to stand out in the crowded market.

Upcoming Galaxy S10 already has a lot of surprising stuff up its sleeve. A new report claims it will also come with wireless charging tech that will allow it to charge other smartphones as well.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with reverse wireless feature. You can simply keep a phone with wireless charging on the back of Mate 20 Pro and it will suck up its battery to charge itself. Cool service to people, right? Galaxy S10 may have something similar.

Though charging this way is pretty slow, it can resuscitate a phone from dead in times of need. According to the leak, the feature will be called “Powershare” and will be available on all three Galaxy S10 devices, including the Lite version.

Samsung is known to launch the phone in three variants, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10+.