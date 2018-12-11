Girl sign contract with her parents for a new iPhone

Web Desk: A 10-year-old girl from Malaysia, has signed a contract with her parent for a new iPhone with 12 conditions that include ‘never use it at the dining table’ and ‘perform morning prayers’, reported Daily Mail.
Her elder sister Yasmine uploaded the images to social media, detailing the family’s terms and conditions for using the phone.
Farha said that the ‘One Year Renewable Phone Loan’ contract ‘was drafted twice’.
Earlier, she signed a contract to buy a Nintendo Switch game console by ‘mopping, vacuuming and helping with the laundry’.
The 12 conditions Yasmine agreed to were to; perform morning prayers, charge the phone until it is full and unplug it immediately afterwards.