Girl sign contract with her parents for a new iPhone

Web Desk: A 10-year-old girl from Malaysia, has signed a contract with her parent for a new iPhone with 12 conditions that include ‘never use it at the dining table’ and ‘perform morning prayers’, reported Daily Mail.

Her elder sister Yasmine uploaded the images to social media, detailing the family’s terms and conditions for using the phone.

Farha said that the ‘One Year Renewable Phone Loan’ contract ‘was drafted twice’.