Governor’s rule in Sindh will be disservice to country, warns Shah

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah warned on Sunday that imposition of governor’s rule on Sindh will be a disservice to the country.

Speaking to media, he said imposing governor’s rule in Sindh is not possible as there is no room for it in the country’s constitution and law.

Mr Shah, who is also the former leader of the opposition in National Assembly, said governor’s rule could be imposed in Sindh through martial law and suspending of the constitution.

He said it won’t be easy to arrest PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that his arrest would be a dangerous game and would lead to chaos in the country. Resolving not to let any bid to dissolve the constitution succeed, he asserted it guarantees the federation’s unity.

“Any tinkering with the constitution could endanger the country’s sovereignty,” he warned and ruled out what he said in-house change in the province.

Commenting on a report compiled by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the fake bank accounts, Shah said cases have been made against party leaders on assumptions.

He said efforts are being made to introduce the one-party system in the country. “It appears that efforts are underway to impose civilian martial law,” he opined.—NNI