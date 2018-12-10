Govt attaches high priority to human rights, democracy: President, PM

International Human Rights Day is being observed on Monday (December 10) to raise awareness about human equality, dignity and justice.

In their separate messages on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said the government attaches high priority to the objectives of human rights and democracy.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said as a member state of the United Nations, Pakistan fully endorses the Charter of the world body which strives to promote and encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms without any discrimination of race, gender, language or religion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message stressed upon the need to work against exploitation and marginalization of vulnerable groups which deprive them of their basic rights.

He said the incumbent government is committed to lead these groups to a life of dignity and equality and make this vision a concrete reality.

The Prime Minister said the government is also committed to a strong democracy, rule of law, an independent judiciary, a free media and a vibrant civil society.