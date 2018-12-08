Govt committed to bring ‘change’, says CM Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday said the government was committed to the plan of bringing ‘change,’ eradicating corruption, ensuring merit-based decision making and formulating effective accountability process.

He was talking to provincial ministers, MPAs and delegations here in Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Peshawar next week and formally inaugurate shelter home.

“We have to prove that no one can make institutions subservient and no can impose his decisions on the basis of his personal liking and disliking on the people”, Mehmood Khan added.

He said that incessant efforts had been made for the welfare of masses at grass root level.

The chief minister said that for the establishment of welfare-state, they are abolishing the deprivation of homeless and downtrodden segment of the society.—APP