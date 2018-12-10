Govt committed to complete CPEC as envisioned by leadership: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to complete China Pakistan Economic Corridor as envisaged by the leadership of China and Pakistan.

He was talking to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Foreign Minister congratulated Vice Minister Kong on successful conclusion of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations.

He highlighted that CPEC has added yet another dimension to bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister said Pakistan-China friendship has deep cultural, historical and institutional linkages and has become an ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

Recalling Prime Minister’s Imran Khan successful visit to China last month, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said it marks a milestone in the history of bilateral relations and has deepened the bond of trust and friendship between two nations.

He said he is looking forward to participate in the 2nd meeting of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Trilateral mechanism to be held in Kabul on Saturday next.

While reciprocating the sentiments of Foreign Minister Qureshi, Vice Foreign Minister Kong said that China attaches paramount importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction at the momentum of bilateral relations and underscored the need to further enhance ties in political, economic, defense and cultural spheres.

He appreciated Pakistan for its efforts to achieve goals of national development and extended China’s utmost support in this regard.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional situation and multilateral issues of mutual concern and agreed to deepen strategic coordination and communication at all levels.