Govt committed to mitigate deprivations of South Punjab:PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says incumbent government is committed to mitigate the deprivations of South Punjab and rights of the farmers will be protected.

He was talking to a delegation of Members of National Assembly from Bahawalpur division who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said South Punjab remained deprived in the past due to unjust distribution of resources, violation of merit and failure of good governance.

He said that facilities of education and health will be ensured and youth will be equipped with skills besides providing them employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also informed the delegation about efforts of federal and Punjab government for provision of clean drinking water in the province.

He said the government is also committed to empower the people at grass roots level.

The Prime Minister said due to prudent efforts of the government, foreign investors and renowned companies are now investing in Pakistan.

The MNAs appreciated the government decision for constitution of committees at division level and said that the committees will help in resolving local issues being faced by the people.

He expressed hope that the coming time is of socially prosperous and economically stable Pakistan.

Earlier, the members apprised the Prime Minister of various issues in their constituencies.