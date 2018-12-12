Govt devised strategy to make next IMF program last: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said that their government has devised strategy to make the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) program last for the country.

Asad Umar, in his interview to British news channel, said that when their party came into power, tough economic challenges were ahead for the government and added that they will steer the country out of the crises.

The minister said that initiated dialogs with the IMF and in the meantime started dialogs with the friendly countries to bring the country out of the crisis.

He maintained that majority Pakistanis showed confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and they believe that the country is heading in the right direction.

He said that Pakistan’s fiscal and monetary policies are in line with the economic reforms that are required to take the country out of its current economic crises.

Asad Umar said that the PTI government increased gas and electricity prices within its first 100 days and clarified that it was not related to the IMF’s dictation.

He said that China mainly investing in private power plant through a fair process. Talking about law and order situation in the country, the minister said that the government believes in rule of law and those who created unrest are facing accountability.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Finance, Asad Umar, on October 20 had said the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme being pursued by the incumbent government will be Pakistan’s last.

He had made this statement during a meeting with stockbrokers at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

Insisting that the Pakistan’s economy is already on road to recovery, Mr. Umar said he arrived to especially meet the traders to dispel their reservations about the economy and the market.—NNI