Govt focusing to promote agricultural sector: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Asad Umer has said government is focusing to promote agricultural sector, which is the back bone of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said concrete measures are being taken to provide loan and other facilities to farmers.

He said electricity and fertilizer facilities was being provided to farmers at affordable rates.

Asad Umar said steps are being taken to enhance financial resources for putting the institutions on path of speedy progress.

To a question, he said this would be the last IMF programme of this government.