Govt introducing revolutionary reforms in every sector: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government is introducing revolutionary reforms in every sector and special measures are being adopted for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking various steps for uplift of the poor people and a foundation has been laid for change in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said that status quo has been broken in the country by the efforts of Prime Minister and we are committed to serve the people.

About Pakistan Railways, the Minister said that twenty new trains will be run next year to facilitate the passengers.

He said the number of freight trains will also be increased by the end of next year whereas ten thousand new posts will be created for skilled youth in Pakistan Railways.