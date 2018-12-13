Govt, Opposition agree to appoint Shahbaz Sharif as chairman PAC

ISLAMABAD: Government has agreed on the name of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Accounts Committee.

A government delegation led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak met with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

Matters including constitution of Standing Committees in the Lower House of the Parliament were discussed during the meeting.

It was decided that a special committee headed by a PTI member of National Assembly will review the audit objections of PML-N tenure.

Defense Minister said the step has been taken in order to run the proceedings of the House in an efficient manner in consonance with democratic traditions.

He said the opposition leader has been comprehended as Chairman PAC in accordance with past traditions.