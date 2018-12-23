Govt plans to ease visa restrictions for promotion of tourism: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says everyone is eager for tomorrow’s decision of the NAB about Al-Aziziyya and Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he said Nawaz Sharif is admitting his ownership of these properties but he is declining to tell his sources of income.

The Information Minister said when Pervez Musharraf quit the power, the debts of Pakistan were six trillion rupees, whereas, the debt reached thirty trillion rupees at the end of Nawaz Sharif’s government.

He said Asif Zardari is also claiming to be innocent and if he has not done anything wrong then who plundered the country.

The Minister said in Pakistan, the real problem is not legislation but enforcement of the law.

He said the government is reviewing the tourism policy and planning to soften the visa restrictions for promotion of this sector.