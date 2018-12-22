Govt to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses: Fawad

Jhelum: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure provision of all basic facilities to the people by initiating mega development projects.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony here at Pak School System Maralla, the minister said the government was committed to improve the standard of education and practical steps were being to achieve the target.

He said improving the quality of education at all levels particularly for girls was the priority of the government as an educated mother could educate the whole family and play an effective role in development of the society.

The minister announced that a dual carriageway from Pind Daden Khan to Jhelum would be constructed at the cost of Rs 9.5 billion, which would be completed in three to four years.

He assured upgradation of Girls School Bajwala by providing all required facilities. He also announced upgradation of Girls College Sangioo, besides launching of a dedicated bus service to facilitate girl students of the area.

He said the ground of Technical College Jhelum would be used as Ladies Park.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of locals of Bi Ladan area of Jhelum while serving as soldiers in Pakistan Army. He assured to address the issue of low voltage of electricity in the area.

He said a dedicated gas pipeline was being installed from Hiranpur to Dina while the people of Bi Ladan would soon have the gas facility.

Earlier, the minister awarded special prize to Muhammad Hassan Raza, a student of Abdullah Public School on securing position from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi.

He distributed prizes among other students, besides shields among principals of various schools on achieving excellent results.—APP