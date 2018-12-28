Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar says the government has unearthed about billions of dollars hidden by Pakistanis in different accounts in twenty-six countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many people involved in money laundering or funds transfer through illegal means have been arrested.

Shahzad Akbar said those involved in illegal money transactions or money transfer would face music according to country’s law. He said action would be taken against these elements after finding concrete evidence of money laundering.