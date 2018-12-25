Govt working to recover foreign assets bought by different politicians: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government is working to recover the foreign assets bought by different politicians with ill-gotten money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was given relief by the accountability court in the Flagship reference due to some technical reasons but National Accountability Bureau is going to file a review petition at Islamabad High Court against the decision.

He said the government is also completing legal formalities to bring back former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and sons of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said FIA has suggested to file sixteen different references against leaders of PPP and Omni group on the basis of JIT’s report regarding money laundering scandal.

He said the JIT has submitted its report after complete verification of the fake bank accounts, money laundering cases and misuse of authority.