Govt’s complaints portal receives 229,667 complaints

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by the government for speedy solution to public complaints have so far registered around 0.6 million people and of those 229,667 have registered their complaints.

Launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan a couple of months ago at PM Office, the portal was meant to establish a direct link between the government and the masses and address their issues related to federal and provincial departments.

According to the data released by the PM Office, the complaint cell had received encouraging response from the people from inland and abroad including the foreigners.

Among total 229,667 complainants, 90 percent comprised the inland citizens, 9.66 percent overseas Pakistanis while 0.45 were foreigners.

The government has so far received 47,579 suggestions from the registered people to improve the governance and functioning of certain departments.

At the portal, 105,794 complaints were received from Punjab, 26,790 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31,698 from Sindh, 2,524 from Balochistan, 61,644 from federal capital, 184 from Gilgit Baltistan and 1172 from Azad Kashmir.

Out of total complaints received from Punjab, 40,411 have been resolved by the government, 12,771 from KP, 2,063 from Sindh, 316 from Balochistan and 35, 950 from the federal capital.

The resolution of the rest of the complaints was in process, the statement said.

Around 24,076 Pakistani citizens have expressed their satisfaction over the performance of the portal.

They believed that it was a vital source of linkage between the government and the people for improvement of governance and public welfare.

The prime minister had directed the government to exploit maximum resources to make it beneficial for the people besides releasing the weekly data of the portal.—APP