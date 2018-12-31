Web Desk: Your New Year resolution should be having each bite full of health. Nuts and seeds are incredibly beneficial and appetizing too. Pine Nuts are not only tasty but full of health benefits.

Why Pine Nuts are so expensive?

Pine Nuts are really expensive. There are few reasons for it. The first reason is obvious, climate changes that are affecting crops worldwide. It is one of the most demanding nuts globally.

Pine nuts are labor intensive. These edible seeds produced by pine cones. Gathering those seeds from the cones takes time. Combine poor crops, a labor intensive product and a greater demand.

Health benefits of consuming pine nuts

Hormonal Health

Pine nuts help maintain your body’s hormonal health as they are rich in zinc. Zinc aids in healing and stimulates the activity of about 100 enzymes in the body.

Fight against depression

They are a rich source of magnesium too. Magnesium is also known as the ‘Mood Mineral’. It helps decrease anxiety, stress and depression. These vital nuts calm the body and improve your sleep and memory. So tuck a few into your bag for a quick snack loaded with health.

Brain Health

Rich in iron, pine nuts help your body transport and store oxygen. Furthermore, they are great for brain health too. It’s a good idea to roast them, as that will reduce the effect of iron inhibitors.

Healthy for diabetic patients

The unsaturated fats found in pine nuts help increase insulin sensitivity. In addition, when eaten as a part of the meal, they can reduce the overall glycemic index. This is good news for diabetics.

Manage weight

Pine nuts are great for dieters. A handful of these seeds help in weight management. The Pinolenic Acid in pine nuts stimulate the intestine to produce a particular hormone that signals the brain to turn off ‘Hungry Mode’.

Heart protection

Pine nuts are loaded with healthy fats, dietry fibres, anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals that aid in protecting heart. The high anti-oxidants content in the seeds slows down ageing, making you look and feel younger.