Honor V20 launched with 6.4-inch view display, 48MP rear camera

Web Desk: The Honor V20 has been officially introduced in china. It is the company’s first Smartphone with a display hole.

According to the company, the smartphone will come with an All-view display, 48MP rear camera, Kirin 980 SoC and a new technology called Link Turbo.

The Honor V20 has been priced at CNY 2999 (approx Rs 61,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also be available with 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 3499 (approx Rs 71,000), respectively. Honor has also launched a special Moschino brand edition of the V20 in China with 8GB + 256GB configuration proced at CNY 3999 (approx Rs 81,000).

The Honor V20 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2310×1080) display. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 980 flagship chipset, which is the same processor powering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It is Huawei’s first 7nm chipset that promises to deliver better performance and power efficiency over its predecessor.

The V20 is also the company first smartphone with a 48MP rear camera. Honor is using a Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor that will use pixel binning technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into one to offer a large 1.6 micron pixels. The Kirin 980 chipset will offer a 48MP AI HDR mode to offer high definition images.

The Honor V20 is one of the first phones with a punch-hole display. The company revealed this earlier this month on the same day Samsung announced the Galaxy A8s which also comes with a display hole.

Honor is also introducing a new technology in the V20, called Link Turbo. This technology aims to improve connectivity by seamlessly switching between Wi-Fi and LTE depending on the task. The feature uses on-device AI to analyse user behaviour and network conditions so it is able to switch between Wi-Fi and 4G networks to offer the best experience, especially while streaming videos or online games.