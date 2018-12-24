How Indian director reacted after watching Maula Jatt trailer

Web Desk: The trailer of upcoming Pakistani movie “The legend of Maula Jatt” has been out and looked promising. The movie starrer two big names Fawad Khan and Bilal Lashari.

Not only the people of Pakistan floored after watching the trailer but Indian directors too. The trailer has made the audience really crazy with the intensity of the new Maula Jatt as well as the new Noori Natt.

Fawad Khan enjoys a lot of friendships in Bollywood as well as a huge fan base in India. Naturally, the trailer was viewed in India too and they have fallen in love with it too. Acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap enjoyed the trailer and tweeted about it:

Indian producer and director, Karan Johar who also happens to be a very good friend of Fawad also fell in love with the trailer and extended his best wishes for the success of the film:

The movie is slated to be released on Eid ul Fitr.