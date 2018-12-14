How these Bollywood stars spent their first salary

Web Desk: Getting first salary means a lot for anyone. No matter how minimum it is, this filled someone’s heart with joy and emotions.

Here are some ways these Bollywood celebrities spent their first salary.

Shah Rukh Khan

The first salary that he earned was Rs 50 for working at Pankaj Udaas’ concert.

Hrithik Roshan

He actually started acting from his childhood and he was paid Rs 100 for the film “Aasha” and he bought himself a toy car from that money.

Aamir Khan

His first salary was Rs 1000 and he gave it to his mother.

Priyanka Chopra

Her first salary was.Rs 5000 which she gave it to her mother.

Sonam Kapoor

She earned Rs.3000 and she used that money for her travelling expenses.

Arjun Kapoor

His first job made him earn Rs.35,000 and he prefered opening a bank account with his first salary.