How to win Pop Francis’ Lamborghini supercar?

Web Desk: A very special Lamborghini is up for grabs, it is special because it has been owned and signed by Pop Francis himself!

According to Khaleej Times, The pontiff’s custom Lamborghini Huracan is up for the grabs in a raffle hosted by Omaze, which is an online fundraising website.

Apart from the car, the lucky winner and a guest will be taken on a trip to the Vatican where the keys will be handed over in the presence of Pope Francis and Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali. Flights and hotels are included by the way!

Proceeds from the raffle will go to the Vatican’s charity projects. These include helping rebuild the villages destroyed by Daesh. They will also go to help victims of human trafficking in Central Africa.

Interested individuals can get 100 chances to win the Pope’s Lamborghini for only $10 (Dh36 approx). Participants must be at least 18-years-old and have valid passports to be able to travel to the Vatican. The potential winner must also not be a resident of Belgium, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Singapore, Sudan, Syria, or Thailand.