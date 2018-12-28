‘I played the strongest role in The Legend of Maula Jatt’

Web Desk: The Legend of Maula Jatt has become one of the most awaited movies of Pakistan. The movie featured many famous names like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick.

In the movie, Humaima Malick is taking back her power with her role as a princess in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

She shared her character in the movie, saying, “the strongest and sexiest element of this movie.”

The Arth 2 actress says she plays a woman who is as tough as her in real life.

She is a fearless princess who is more of a fierce warrior when the time calls for it,” claims Humaima in conversation with Images. “She also knows the art of leading her clan and is not afraid of any challenge in life. It’s one of the strongest characters that I have played till today.”

And according to Humaima, her first look has been said to exude some Princess Cleopatra vibes.

“My look had to be so prim and proper at all times that once my director paused the shoot and had my team redo my eyeliner to create the perfect look required for this character,” tells Humaima.

“All of the credit goes to my stylists and makeup team. [Producer] Ammara Hikmat has worked really hard to put together a dream team for my role. Maraam and Abroo have made me feel and look amazingly beautiful and Zara Shahjahan designed such exquisite costumes that complemented my look with a royal twist.”