If ‘Zero’ fails, SRK will not get work for 6-10 months

Web Desk: No matter how successful you are, failure remains constant. The budget of your film can be magnanimous and it can still fail miserably at the box-office.

Shah Rukh Khan is almost liked actor by every desi people but still audience holds the right to reject or say no to a bad film. The risk is always high and he does understand business of cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan has faced major flops in his life including Harry Met Sejal. During the promotions of his upcoming film Zero, he expressed his views on failure and much more.

The actor said, “God forbid, if this film doesn’t work, what will happen? Maybe, I won’t get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work. Then, I will probably make a comeback which I have been doing for the last 15 years, or maybe, the comeback won’t happen.”

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man named Baua Singh. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as an actress battling alcoholism, and Anushka Sharma as a wheelchair-bound scientist. The film is all set to test the waters of reality as it will hit the theatres on 21 December.