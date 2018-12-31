IHC reserves judgement on petition challenging Shehbaz’s PAC chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani presided the hearing on the petition challenging the opposition leader’s appointment.

Justice Minallah reminded the counsel that anyone who has been accused is innocent until proven guilty. “The matter should be overseen by the Parliament, we can’t intervene in it.”

Justice Kiani remarked that Saad Rafique and Shehbaz’s matter should be dealt with by the Parliament.

On Saturday, the appointment of Shehbaz as chairman PAC was challenged in IHC.

The petitioner had stated that Shehbaz’s appointment as the chairman of the committee is illegal, adding that producing the PML-N leader’s production orders was a violation of accountability laws.

The petition further added that a reference should be prepared regarding the violation of Section 31 of the NAB ordinance.

Stating that Shehbaz’s production orders should be declared void, the petition added that the accountability court should be directed to take action against the PML-N president according to Section 16(B) of the NAB ordinance.—INP