Indian Army Chief’s anti-women statement goes viral

Web Desk: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has sparked outrage after he commented on the combat roles performed by women in the army.
During an interview with News18, General Rawat listed reasons women are not suitable or fit for combat roles in the army.
#EXCLUSIVE — Army not ready for women in frontline combat: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat tells @shreyadhoundial #TheArmyChiefInterview | @adgpi pic.twitter.com/fr2DAPwpzD
— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 15, 2018
He also said that even if he was ready to accept female officers on the frontline, the army was not. While explaining what the statement, he said that most of the jawans come from villages and may not accept a woman commanding them.
An army general making such comments and givingbinto such stuff is disheartening
— Mark D’Souza (@dsoouzamark) December 15, 2018
Women are serving in armed forces all over the world in active combat roles efficiently and effectively. Our perspective is clouded by our so called religious,cultural,traditional rituals and values which perpetrate and perpetuate Patriarchy#SmashBrahminicalPatriarchy
— SARATH RAJAN (@sarathrajan999) December 15, 2018
#BipinRawat says he doesn’t have a problem with women combats but the army will. TOH? He says Indian men will not accept being led by a woman. TOH? Mardo ke comfort ke chakkar main kab tak opportunities deny karoge? #WomeninCombat
— Ayesha Bashir (@bashirayesha10) December 16, 2018
Our first Army Chief who has openly declared that Indian army jawans are lecherous & cheapsters to the core. Till now we all were made to belive that Indian army is the most professional & disciplined force in the world.
What a morale booster for our brave & patriotic army!!!! — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) December 16, 2018
Women are ready for anything. It’s the General’s mindset that is the problem !
— arvind (@arvind029) December 16, 2018
Aren’t men responsible for raising their kids too? Or are they only good at planting seeds and making sure that the women are loaded with the rest? Thankfully you didn’t say women have to cook and clean and hence they are not ready for combat roles!
— shehzad irani (@chottabhai) December 16, 2018