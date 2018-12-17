Indian Army Chief’s anti-women statement goes viral

Web Desk: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has sparked outrage after he commented on the combat roles performed by women in the army.

During an interview with News18, General Rawat listed reasons women are not suitable or fit for combat roles in the army.

He also said that even if he was ready to accept female officers on the frontline, the army was not. While explaining what the statement, he said that most of the jawans come from villages and may not accept a woman commanding them.

Another reason was that women would feel uncomfortable at the frontline and accuse the jawans of ‘peeping’ at them while they will change clothes. He also said that the woman could also die in the combat roles and India was not ready to see their bodies returning from the war zone.

He added that when women get pregnant, the army will not be able to give them 6 months of maternity leave. After watching the video, netizens were shocked and flooded Twitter with comments:

An army general making such comments and givingbinto such stuff is disheartening — Mark D’Souza (@dsoouzamark) December 15, 2018

Women are serving in armed forces all over the world in active combat roles efficiently and effectively. Our perspective is clouded by our so called religious,cultural,traditional rituals and values which perpetrate and perpetuate Patriarchy#SmashBrahminicalPatriarchy — SARATH RAJAN (@sarathrajan999) December 15, 2018

#BipinRawat says he doesn’t have a problem with women combats but the army will. TOH? He says Indian men will not accept being led by a woman. TOH? Mardo ke comfort ke chakkar main kab tak opportunities deny karoge? #WomeninCombat — Ayesha Bashir (@bashirayesha10) December 16, 2018

Our first Army Chief who has openly declared that Indian army jawans are lecherous & cheapsters to the core. Till now we all were made to belive that Indian army is the most professional & disciplined force in the world. What a morale booster for our brave & patriotic army!!!! — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) December 16, 2018

Women are ready for anything. It’s the General’s mindset that is the problem ! — arvind (@arvind029) December 16, 2018