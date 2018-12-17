Indian ex-SC judge slams Army Chief over massacre in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian former Supreme Court Justice, Markandey Katju, who has also been the chairman of the Press Council of India, has slammed the Indian Army Chief, for the massacre in the Pulwama region of Kashmir.

Katju wrote sarcastically on twitter, “Congratulations to Gen Rawat whose soldiers killed 7 civilians in a Jallianwalabagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian army General.”

Katju wrote another tweet saying, “Three cheers for the Indian army which has now started killing civilians in Kashmir, like Gen Dyer at Jalianwala Bagh, or Lt Calley at My Lai in Vietnam. All Indian army officers and soldiers should be given Bharat Ratna.”

Earlier, former Pakistani cricketer and heartthrob, Shahid Afridi had said in his tweeter message that he supports his Prime Minister Imran Khan and “Kashmiris must get to decide their future”.

“I totally support Imran Bhai! I have always maintained the same. Justice must be delivered, Kashmiris must get to decide their future,” Afridi wrote on his Twitter, in reaction to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s earlier tweets.

While condemning the killing, PM Khan had said that ‘only dialogue, and not violence and killings, will resolve this conflict’.

It is pertinent here to mention that at least even were killed after armed forces opened fire on protesters near the site of a gunfight in Kharpora Sarnoo village of Pulwama district on Saturday. Three militants and an army man were killed in the gunfight.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a three-day shutdown and mourning in Kashmir and urged people to march towards the army base in Badami Bagh in Srinagar on Monday.

The Indian army on Sunday asked people to avoid the march towards 15 corps headquarters situated at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar over call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah while reacting on the Pulwama civilian killings said that it is a massacre and there is no other way to describe it.