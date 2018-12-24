Indian Major found guilty of sexually abusing woman officer

Web Desk: An Indian Major General has found guilty for sexually abusing a women officer. The Army court martial has recommended major General MS Jaswal’s dismissal from service, two years after he was accused of sexual harassment during his posting in Nagaland, reported India Today.

The woman, a captain-rank officer, has alleged that Major General Jaswal misbehaved with her after. He allegedly used to call her to his room late in the evening for official work in Kohima in late 2016.

The Major General had played a role in the cross-border raids against insurgent camps in Myanmar in June 2015.

Claiming innocence, he said he is a victim of a factional feud in the Army.

The court proceedings against him started in June this year. He was attached to an Army formation in Ambala for disciplinary proceedings.

Sources said lawyers of the Major General will appeal against the GCM verdict.