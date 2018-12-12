Indian surgeon mends woman’s heart from 32km away

Web Desk: Indian senior Cardiologist Dr Tejas Patel took his seat behind a console at the temple complex on Wednesday, reported Times of India.

Dr Patel performed an angioplasty on a middle-aged woman, who was in the operating theatre of his Apex Hospital, some 32km away, through the world’s first in-human telerobotic coronary intervention.The procedure, driven by cutting-edge technology was carried out by an internet-enabled robotic arm at the cath lab in the operation theatre, which the doctor operated remotely.

Doctors and paramedic teams were attending the patient in the OT, to take care of any eventualities.

The woman had suffered a heart attack recently and underwent an angioplasty to remove blockage in an artery a few days ago.

“Today, the patient was 32km away, tomorrow, using the same technology, it will be possible for expert hands to operate on patients anywhere in the state, country and world. This has the power to transform coronary interventions in practice and beyond,” said the Dr Patel.