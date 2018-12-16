Indian teenage pace bowler takes perfect 10

NEW DELHI: Indian teenage fast bowler Rex Singh wrote his name in the record books by becoming one of a select band of bowlers to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

The 18-year-old Singh, playing for the north eastern state of Manipur, unleashed a devastating spell of left-arm pace and swing bowling to return the remarkable figures of 10-11 in 9.5 overs.

Singh, who made his domestic debut in the Ranji Trophy this season, took a match haul of 15 wickets in the under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy four-day match played in the north eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh’s feat helped skittle out Arunachal Pradesh for 36 runs in their second innings as Manipur won comfortably.

He splattered the stumps of five batsmen who were out bowled, trapped two leg before and had three caught.

Social media was abuzz at the weekend over the youngster’s feat with the video of his amazing spell going viral as news of his exploits earlier in the week spread.

“This Manipur boy claimed 10 wickets with his smooth action and beautiful inswingers,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

“This young boy from Manipur who took 10 wickets in an innings reminds one of @IrfanPathan,” tweeted Moulin Parikh, a BCCI communication team member.

Singh became the second player in the current season to accomplish the feat after Sidak Singh, Puducherry’s left-arm spinner, took all the 10 wickets against Manipur in the U23 CK Nayudu Trophy.

Only two bowlers have taken all 10 wickets in a Test innings. India’s Anil Kumble took 10-74 in 1999 and Jim Laker of England took 10-53 in 1956.