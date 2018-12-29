Indian troops martyr four more youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in a fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more youth in Pulwama district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district,

On Dec 28, Indian forces martyred a youth, Ashfaq Ahmed Wani, during a cordon and search operation in Karewas Renzipora area of Pulwama district. Massive demonstrations erupted in Pulwama, Awantipora, Islamabad, Shopian and other areas of south Kashmir against the killing of the youth.

Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, injuring several persons including a journalist. Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in his native Koil village in Pulwama district.

Complete shutdown was observed in most parts of south Kashmir where the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet and train services. The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar strongly denounced the frequent cordon and search operations by Indian troops in south Kashmir, terming the act as a collective punishment.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations were held in Hyderpora, Maisuma, Nowhatta, Dargah Hazratbal and other areas of Srinagar against the killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops across the occupied territory.

—INP