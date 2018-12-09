Indian troops martyr three youth in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmir youth including a 14-year-old body in Mujgund area of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of police. The minor martyr identified as Mudasir Rashid Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray was a resident of Mir Mohalla in Hajin town of Bandipora district.

Five houses were also destroyed by the troops during the operation. The identity of the martyred youth could not yet be ascertained.

Inspector General of Police, Ravideep Sahi confirmed that the killings.

Meanwhile, the killings triggered massive anti-India protests in Mujgund and adjoining areas of Srinagar. People were asked through loudspeakers of the mosques to come out of their houses and protest against the Indian forces’ operation.

Several people were injured when the troops opened fire on the protesters. At least, five youth with bullet and pellet injuries were brought to Soura and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar for treatment. The authorities suspended mobile and internet services in Srinagar immediately after the killings.

Earlier, five troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The 18-hour long operation ended on Sunday morning.—INP