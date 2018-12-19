India’s injured batting young gun Shaw ruled out of Australia series

PERTH: Young Indian batting phenomenon Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out for the final two Tests against Australia after failing to recover from an ankle injury picked up during a warm-up game before the series began.

Team management had previously suggested the 19-year-old, who scored a sparkling debut century against the West Indies in October and has been compared to Sachin Tendulkar, could be fit for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

But they have now decided to send him home with Mayank Agarwal called up as his replacement.

“Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in the practice game against CA XI, has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia,” governing body, the BCCI, said in a statement late Tuesday.

In addition to Agarwal, they also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to their squad for the third and fourth Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, with the series tied 1-1.

India won the first Test at Adelaide with Australia claiming the second in Perth — their first Test victory since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

India squad for Melbourne and Sydney: Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant,, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal. —AFP