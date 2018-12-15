India’s sizzling Sindhu reaches badminton Tour Finals decider

SHANGHAI: Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu will face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in Sunday’s decider at the badminton World Tour Finals for a share of the $1.5 million prize money.

The sixth-ranked Indian has been in imperious form all week in the Chinese city of Guangzhou and made it a fourth victory with a bruising defeat of Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon.

The 23-year-old Sindhu, renowned for her never-say-die attitude, needed all her resolve to finally see off Ratchanok 21-16, 25-23 in a captivating semi-final.

In the other last-four clash on Saturday in the women’s draw, Okuhara, a place above Sindhu at five in the world, emerged from an all-Japanese clash against Akane Yamaguchi.

Okuhara defeated her compatriot, who is ranked two in the world, 21-17, 21-14.

The men’s semi-finals were due to take place later Saturday.

Japan’s world champion Kento Momota plays Son Wan-ho of South Korea and surprise package Sameer Verma of India takes on Shi Yuqi of China. —AFP