Inditex shares drop as Zara owner posts slower profit rise

MADRID: Inditex shares plunged more than 4.0 percent on Wednesday after the Spanish retail giant posted slower net profit growth during the first nine months of its fiscal year.

The company, the owner of the popular brand Zara, posted a net profit of 2.44 billion euros ($2.77 billion) in the February to October period, up 4.0 percent from 2.34 billion euros a year earlier.

The results, which represented a slowdown from the 6.0 percent increase in the previous nine-month period, “disappointed the market”, said Sergio Avila Luengo, an analyst with IG Markets.

“The current situation of the company is clearly technically worsening,” he added.

Shares in Inditex fell 4.63 percent to 25.11 euros in early afternoon trade, after being down as much as 6.0 percent. The Ibex-35 index of most traded shares was up 1.07 percent.

The company, whose brands include Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Oysho, said sales overall climbed 3.0 percent to 18.4 billion euros.

The company, which launched online sales for Zara in 106 new markets last month, said the period was marked by an “extraordinarily warm September” in Europe which slowed the start of its autumn-winter collection although sales were strong in November.

During a conference call with analysts to discuss the results, Inditex chairman Pablo Isla was repeatedly asked why the company did not follow the example of rivals who slashed prices after an unusually warm September.

Isla defended the company’s decision not to follow suit, saying “Inditex’s business model execution was satisfactory in the third quarter of 2018”.

The company reiterated its forecast for a rise in sales of 4.0-6.0 percent during the second half of its fiscal year.

Based in Arteixo, a small town in the northwest of Spain, Inditex makes over half of its clothes in factories close to its main markets — in Spain, Portugal, North Africa, Turkey and Eastern Europe.

This business model allows it to get clothes to stores much faster than its rivals, who prioritise low production costs and outsource manufacturing to China, and it can also react more quickly to shifting consumer tastes to avoid excess inventory. —AFP