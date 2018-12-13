Inter welcome rejected Juventus CEO Marotta

ROME: Serie A giants Inter Milan on Thursday announced former Juventus supremo Giuseppe Marotta as their new Chief Executive Officer Sport.

Marotta was recently ousted by Juventus following an eight-year spell as CEO in which he oversaw many of the club’s recruitment operations in a spell which reaped seven Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two runners-up finishes in the Champions League.

Inter announced on their website: “FC Internazionale Milano announce the appointment of Giuseppe Marotta as Chief Executive Officer Sport. The highly experienced executive begins his role immediately and will be responsible for the entire sports area of the club.

“FC Internazionale Milano will adopt a co-CEO model, in which Marotta will work alongside Alessandro Antonello, who becomes Chief Executive Officer Corporate in charge of all corporate activities.”

Chinese-owned Inter’s president, Steven Zhang, said: “This is an important change for the club in line with our objective of becoming a winning football club and a successful company.

“As Inter, we want to win, entertain, inspire and connect people through football. Beppe is one of the best executives in the football industry and will help us to achieve our goals.”

Marotta said: “I am happy and proud to be beginning a new professional challenge at a prestigious club such as Inter.

“President Steven Zhang has an ambitious project and I am looking forward to becoming an active part of that. —AFP