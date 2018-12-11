Internet users troll Iqra and Yasir

Web Desk: Many celebrities were seen gracing the ramps for many huge designers in the bridal couture week. Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were among them.

The duo are best friends and they often seen hanging out together. Both Yasir and Iqra walked down the ramp.

Internet users speculating that the both having affair and also both are pairing odd and mismatched.

Have a look how people reacted.

People just use social media to write what they feel. And it seems that gossiping about celebrities is their hobby.