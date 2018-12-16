FM urges world community to stop idian killing spree in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged international community to intervene and stop the ongoing killing spree of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. Talking to media in Islamabad today, he said barbarism being carried out by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir is touching the new heights.

He said in yesterday’s incident about fourteen innocent Kashmiris were martyred and three hundred others injured.

Shah Mahmood Qrueshi said about five hundred innocent Kashmiris were killed during the current year alone.

He said he had written letters to the UN, OIC, and human rights organizations to take notice of grave human rights violations and raise voice against Indian oppression in Kashmir. He said human rights organizations and other world bodies should immediately intervene against state terrorism of the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had requested OIC Secretary General to convene a meeting of ministerial level contact group of the Islamic countries to take notice of the human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said we are also planning to organize an international conference on Kashmir on 5th February next year in London to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. He urged Pakistani diaspora and Kashmiris living abroad to launch a mass campaign in this regard.

He said Pakistan will continue extending its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their just cause for right to self-determination. He said all political parties of Pakistan are unanimous over Kashmir issue.

He stressed the need to pass a joint resolution in the National Assembly to condemn Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

To a question, the Minister said India is very cleverly using provisions of anti-terrorism laws against peaceful protests of innocent Kashmiris, which is regrettable.

To another question, he said Pakistan supports peace in Afghanistan through an intra-Afghan dialogue process.

He said peace in Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan as well.