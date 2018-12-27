Investigation team formed to probe Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

KARACHI: A special seven-member police team has been constituted to investigate the assassination of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

The team is being led by SSP District South Pir Muhammad Shah and includes SP Investigation South Zone Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, Acting SP Clifton Suhai Aziz, SDPO Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, DSP Investigation Clifton Raja Azhar Mehmood, SHO Gizri Asadullah Mangi, and SIO Gizri Ch Amanat Ali.

The team will submit progress reports daily and ensure that concrete efforts are made to arrest the involved accused persons, a notification signed by DIG Police South Javed Odho stated.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi, who was shot dead on Tuesday night.—INP